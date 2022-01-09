Wrestling Naperville North vs Metea Valley 01.07.22

Naperville North boys wrestling visits Metea Valley in a DVC matchup where the Huskies defeat the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Metea Valley for a DVC wrestling matchup as the Mustangs welcome in the Naperville North Huskies.

113 Pounds

Let’s start with the 113-pound weight class matchup between Metea’s Matthew Shaw and North’s Zach Malley. Malley starts this one off strong getting the takedown and that leads to the pin.

120 Pounds

Next up is the 120 weight class as Mustang Billy MacLeod takes on Huskie Tyler Sternstein. Much like the last match, this one ends with Sternstein taking down and pinning MacLeod.

126 Pounds

Moving onto 126 as Mason Mims from Metea goes up against North’s Aiden Hinkel. After spending a long time on the floor in this position, the referee decides it’s enough to give Hinkel the pin and the plus six.

132 Pounds

Time for 132 pounds as Mustang Avery Hogsed faces off with Huskie Grant Gentile. After a back and forth first round, Gentile starts to take control of this match with a good takedown for two points. He continues to wrestle strong winning 13-2.

145 Pounds

Skipping forward to the 145 matchup between Metea’s Pat Mullen and North’s Cam Clark as both wrestlers are fighting for position early on. Later, Mullen finds himself on top and that gives the Mustangs their first match win of the night.

160 Pounds

Next up is the 160 weight class between Connor Norton for Metea Valley and Garrett Dahn for Naperville North. A pretty dominant display in this match as Dahn secures the takedown and the pin giving the blue and orange a big lead in this meet.

195 Pounds

We visit the 195 matchup between Metea’s Hunter Cusson and North’s Zach Schmidt. After a strong takedown by Schmidt, he doesn’t allow Cusson to get back on his feet for another Huskie pin.

220 Pounds

Final match of the night as Mustang Ramon Arteaga faces off against Huskie Steve Harvey in the 220 weight class. Arteaga gets a couple strong takedowns to give him the advantage into the final round and he goes on to win 11-2. Despite the victory, though, Naperville North boys wrestling defeats Metea 47-13.

