Wrestling Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley 05.07.21

Naperville Central wrestling opens up DVC action with a road test against Neuqua Valley looks to kickstart conference with pins and a win. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

High School wrestling is back after a long wait, and let’s start with a DVC showdown. Neuqua Valley looks to bounce back after falling to Naperville North taking on Naperville Central who is competing in their first conference match of the season.

Let’s start at 145 with Neuqua’s Bryce Boumans and Central’s Chris Ramirez. The first match of the night and Boumans is showing no mercy riding all over the Redhawk. The Wildcat starts the night off with a tech fall giving Neuqua an early 5-0 lead.

However after some forfeits Central is up 12-5 and we got a good one at 170. It’s back and forth between Central’s Harris Khan and Neuqua’s Ryan Scott. Scott has some early momentum but Khan takes control holding onto dear life for a wild ride. In the end Khan gets Scott on his back with a half nelson and it’s over. The pin gives Central a big 18-5 lead.

To 182 and Neuqua has a response with Michael Muenier getting Central’s Ethan Pytlak on his back. He gets the pin and brings the Wildcats closer down 18-11.

To 220 and Central’s Austin Longmire throws Will Harkins to the ground and let the bull riding begin. Longmire gets Harkins on his back and it results in a Redhawk pin. Central is cruising, up 30-11.

Now at 106 and Neuqua is still showing some fight with Josh Killacky rolling Central’s Ty Martin on his back. Martin tries to bridge his way out and but Killacky gets enough for the pin.

However it’s a Central fest. Here’s Ethan Sentman at 113 getting a major decision on Neuqua’s Arjun Bharwadaj.

Let’s end at 132. Central’s Mitchell Kaszuba takes down Drew Nelson and it’s all over from there. Hawks dominate in their DVC opener with a 49-21 Victory.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!