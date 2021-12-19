Wrestling Naperville Central vs Naperville North 12.17.2021

Naperville Central wrestling faces Naperville North in a crosstown clash where the Redhawks dominate the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Its senior night at Naperville North as the Huskies welcome their crosstown rival to the wrestling mat. These two squads last met in the shortened spring season when the Redhawks won 42-24 in an outdoor affair at Naperville Central.

126 Pounds

First up at 126 pounds, August Kukis tries to turn Aiden Hinkle over and eventually gets the headlock and the pin in the second round. Naperville Central wrestling goes up 6-0.

132 Pounds

In the next matchup, Grant Gentile takes on Mitchell Kaszuba at 132 pounds. The Huskie is able to return the favor with a pin of his own just 48 seconds into the first round.

138 Pounds

At 138, Cam Clark starts the match against Neil Rao with a single leg takedown for a quick two points. He goes on to accumulate seven more and walks away with a major decision to make it 10-6 North.

145 Pounds

Next up at 145, Tommy Porter working against Nick Oblazny and he secures the top position to get the call from the referee. Central reclaims the advantage.

160 Pounds

The 160-pound matchup features Ayden Lutes against Jake Padgett, and Lutes gets the best of his opponent with a pin in just 59 seconds. Redhawks open up a 12-point lead.

182 Pounds

At 182 pounds, we have Matt Murphy attempting to drive through his opponent, but David Pirozhnik reverses him and ends up on top. Moments later, Pirozhnik secures the pin to extend Central’s lead to 32-10.

220 Pounds

With a big lead, Niko Besteiro caps off the Redhawks’ dominant performance with a pin over Steve Harvey in a quick 28 seconds. They take the meet 50-19, their seventh straight victory over Naperville North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!