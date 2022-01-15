Wrestling Naperville Central vs Metea Valley 01.13.22

Naperville Central wrestling is back on the road against Metea Valley where the Redhawks obliterate the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After COVID-19 kept them out of action for two weeks, the Naperville Central Redhawks are back on the road at Metea Valley. The Mustangs are looking to capture their first DVC victory of the season.

285 Pounds

The night kicks off with the 285-pound class where Nick Antonietti is able to get Jake Pauline to the mat early on. He continues to maintain top position until earning the pin to give Naperville Central wrestling a quick 6-0 advantage.

106 Pounds

Next match at 106 pounds. Jonah Maldonado flips Flynn Collins onto his back into a painful position and gets the whistle for the second round pin. Tied 6-6 after two matches.

113 Pounds

At 113, this is Tyler Martin slamming his opponent Matthew Shaw to the mat. He continues to work and forces his shoulders flat to snag the pin in the first round. Central now up 12-6.

138 Pounds

After a couple Redhawk victories, Metea’s Thomas Shaw works hard for the takedown at the very end of the match to secure the regular decision victory at 138. They trail 26-9.

160 Pounds

Moving on to 160 pounds, that’s Gavin Bohan working on the single leg takedown. He gets Connor Norton to the mat and that’s enough for a tech fall. Redhawks now up 40-9.

170 Pounds

With the team victory already secured, Tristan Hall provides the finishing touches with a first round pin over Tyler Funk at 170. Naperville Central walks away from this DVC matchup with a 59-9 victory.

