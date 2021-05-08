Wrestling Metea Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.08.21

Waubonsie Valley wrestling looks to get on the mat against rivaled Metea Valley with both teams having dealt with Covid delays early on. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got a Friday Night DVC battle between the Mustangs of Metea Valley and the host Warriors of Waubonsie Valley. With matches already being cancelled due to covid this year, both teams are eager to square off for this one

In the 120 lb weight class Will Traylor of WV faces off against Mason Mims of Metea and Traylor is able to finish things off early in this one getting the pin in the first period and clinching 6 points for the Warriors

To the 126 lb match Ethan Wojtowich faces off against Juan Arroyo. Wajtowich is able to pick up another pin and 6 points for Waubonsie. The warriors are on their game tonight

In the 138 lb matchup Kenny Siwicki of Metea looks to get some much needed points for the Mustangs as he matches up against Daniel Sprout of WV. Siwicki picks up a nice reversal and 2 points here early on and then another big 3 points late with this near fall, Siwicki picks up 5 points for Metea winning 19-4

In the battle of the 220 pounders Hunter Cusson gets the best of Jacob Walker and is able to pin him in the first round to grab 6 points for Metea

In the 160 lb match Josh Sullivan of WV matches up against Batu Yesilyurt and Sullivan is able to pick up 2 points with this nice take down in the 2nd round. In the 3rd round it’s all Sullivan as he was able to pick up a point with this slick escape and another takedown late…Sullivan helps to cement things for Waubonsie, picking up 4 points…. Waubonsie wins 43-17

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!