Wrestling Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 12.14.21

After loses to Naperville North and Naperville Central Neuqua Valley is back on its home mat looking for their first conference win of the season. They get set to take on Metea Valley lead by new head Abe Duran. The Mustangs are also looking for their first win over Neuqua Valley since 2015. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

170 Pounds

Let’s start at 170 with Neuqua’s Jack Parker and Metea’s Tyler Funk. It’s Funk starting off on top keeping control of Parker. Although in the next round it’s the Wildcat turning the table’s by getting on top of his opponent and winning the match by a major decision.

285 Pounds

After a Neuqua tech fall and two forfeits the Wildcats have a 21-0 lead heading into the heavyweight match. Metea’s Jake Pauline just announced he’ll be playing football Valparaiso University, but in the mean time he’s focusing on wrestling Alex Mattson. The Mustang gets his opponent in the half nelson and that results in a pin. Mustangs get on the board down 21-6.

113 Pounds

Another Mustang pin makes it 21-12 going into the 113 matchup as Metea’s Matt Shaw is in a battle with Neuqua’s Andrew Dalson. Shaw also puts his opponent in a half nelson and all the official can do is tap that mat resulting in a pin. Metea now inches closer down 21-18.

120 Pounds

Neuqua is able to stop the bleeding at 120 as Arjun Bharwadaj puts Billy Macleod in a headlock and holds on to him long enough for the pin. Wildcats increase their lead to 27-18.

126 Pounds

Cats get some help at 126 as Jack Reina gets a tech fall on Mustang Mason Mims. It’s 32-18 Blue and Gold but hold the phone.

145 Pounds

After nine straight points for the Mustangs it’s 32-27 Neuqua as we hit the matchup at 145. Pat Mullen from Metea throws Neuqua’s Nick Pape to the ground with a double leg take down. The bull riding begins from their as Mullen keeps control and then turns Pape into the half nelson that results in the pin and a 33-32 Mustang lead with two matches to go.

152 Pounds

At 152 Wildcat Ryan Mohler wants to make sure his team retains the lead. He does that by taking care of Metea’s Batu Yesilyurt with a tech fall giving Neuqua the lead back 37-33.

160 Pounds

Final match at 160 and Neuqua's Peter Shewman secures the match with a win over Metea's Connor Norton. All of these matches were pivotal as the Wildcats pick up their first conference win 40-33 over Metea Valley.