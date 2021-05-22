Wrestling Metea Valley vs. Naperville North 05.21.12

Naperville North wrestling hosts Metea Valley as the Huskies take to the mats against the Mustangs in a late season tune up before conference. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

The Metea Valley Mustangs meet up with Naperville North for one of their final matchups of the season before the DVC conference meet in two weeks

138 pound match

Starting with the 138 pound match, Kenny Siwicki works hard against Andres Lau, gaining control and fights to roll the Huskie on to his back. Ultimately Siwicki earns the pin at 3:56 and nabs 6 points.

160 pound match

Later on at 160, that’s Niko Takano maintain dominant position against Batu Yesilyuri and gets the pin at 1:48

220 pound match

The 220 lb. matchup is between Dane Tsao and Hunter Cusson. Cusson really struggling to bridge away from his back… not to mention get to his base. He’s unable to escape this position and Tsao gets the pin 1:31.

In the final matchup, Abdul Ibragimov gets the better of Jesus Rojas earned the pin to give the Naperville North wrestling team the 24-6 victory in a speedy wrestling meet at North.

For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!