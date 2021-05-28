Wrestling Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 05.27.21

Naperville Central wrestling welcomes the Metea Valley Mustangs to the Redhawk mats for a DuPage Valley Conference showdown. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We are indoors but there’s nothing wrong with rocking a beach hat for this DVC matchup. Naperville Central flexes its muscles before this matchup with a 2-1 DVC record while Metea Valley is still searching for their first conference win.

First match at 138 features Mustang Kenny Siwicki and Central’s Chris Ramirez. Ramirez is on bottom but rolls Siwicki over for the 2-point reversal tying the match up at 2. Next round Siwicki spins the Redhawk and gets him on the ground to retake a 4-3. As the match comes to an end Ramirez thinks he tied it up but Siwicki holds on to the leg to keep him from scoring taking the match 5-3.

To 145 featuring Metea’s Paul Henrikson and Central Ethan Jones. Once Jones gets on top he is riding the bull from there. It takes him a few moves but it works as he wins this match by a tech fall 18-3.

160 pounds as Central’s Anthony Pendolino turns Metea’s Batu Yesllyurt on his back. The Mustang tries to fight it off but Pendolino gets the pin and 6 team points for the Hawks.

Final match at 285 with Central’s Nick Antonetti and Metea’s Jesus Rojas. It’s all over as Antonetti puts the Mustang on his back and it results in a pin. Only 4 matches on the night with many Metea forfeits. Central wins big 77-3.

