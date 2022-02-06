Wrestling Marist Regional 02.05.22

The Wrestling Regional takes place at Marist High School where the home school walks away as regional champs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got the Wrestling Regional at Marist High School where Neuqua Valley is the only Naperville school at the meet. They’ll look to qualify for sectional matchups among other competitors from Bolingbrook, Stagg, and Sandburg.

120 Pounds

After coming out victorious in his semifinal matchup, Jack Reina goes up against Stagg’s Jaime Corral and gets a takedown in the second round for a quick two points. He would go on to win a 15-6 major decision to place third at 120 pounds.

126 Pounds

At 126 pounds, Arjan Bharadwaj takes on Sean Harris of Eisenhower. Arjun defends the takedown then rotates to get points. He walks away with a narrow 5-4 win and a spot at the podium.

170 Pounds

Moving on to 170, Silvano Spatafora defends a takedown against Stagg’s Christian Ibarra and is able to reverse him onto his back. Spatafora stands up victorious via first round fall.

195 Pounds

The 195-pound matchup features Alex Mattson going up against Eisenhower’s Antonio Gomez. Gomez goes for the single-leg early, but Mattson defends well and secures the pin in the first round. Another Wildcat punches his ticket to a sectional matchup.

145 Pounds

At 145 pounds, we have Marist’s Ricky Ericksen working a takedown against Eisenhower’s Nate Pacetti. Ericksen is able to earn his two points en route to a 6-3 victory. Marist walks away as the regional champs. Although Neuqua Valley places sixth, they’ll send five wrestlers to sectionals at Hinsdale Central.

