Wrestling; Fast Facts

Wrestling is considered the world’s oldest sport, dating before 3000 B.C.

Abraham Lincoln was an accomplished wrestler, losing only once over a 12 year span.

The two most common styles of wrestling practiced around the world are Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling.

Wrestling points breakdown: takedowns = 2, reversals = 2, escapes = 1, and near falls = 2-3.

A pin is when parts of both shoulders of the wrestler are in contact with the mat for two seconds.

The first IHSA wrestling tournament was held in 1937.

The 2021- 2022 season is the first official IHSA girls wrestling tournament season in Illinois.

Naperville mayor Steve Chirico finished in 4th place at the 1978 state meet for NCHS

Waubonsie Valley finished as the AA state runner up in 1993 and 1994.

In 2003 NNHS Alumni, Eric Tannebuam became a three-time state champion for the Huskies.

It’s postseason time for High School Wrestling as we begin with the Naperville Central regional. Four of our area teams are in attendance including the host Redhawks who come in as your defending regional champs. While everyone looks to punch their ticket to sectionals the Marmion Cadets have a wrestler in every championship match, and look to capture their ninth regional plaque since 2010.

Naperville Central does get some help in the heavyweight third place match with Niko Epps beating Waubosnie’s Luke Buntin in overtime. Although at the end of the day it’s Marmion winning the regional title with West Aurora in second and Naperville Central in third.

