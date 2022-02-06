William Janus Shuts Down Scoring Chances

Let’s skate on the ice for the Play of the Week with Benet Academy goalie William Janus proving to be impenetrable. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Marmion’s Anthony Pacheco is on a breakaway and looks to have a chance at a goal, but William Janus kicks out his left pad and stops the chance. The Cadets get another opportunity, but Janus gets another save this time with the glove. Just beautiful work in front of the net.

It’s the final game of the CCHL regular season as the Benet Academy Redwings take on the Cadets of Marmion Academy. These teams will also meet again in the first round of the playoffs.

Tommy Budreck caps things off with a wrist shot that goes glove side giving him his second goal of the game and the 4-0 win for Benet Academy hockey over Marmion.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

