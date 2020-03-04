Wheaton North vs Naperville North Boys Basketball 3.3.20

Regional Semifinal action at Naperville Central as the Naperville North Huskie, seeded 11 face off against 5th seed Wheaton North. Winner gets the host, the Redhawks on Friday night.

First Half

The falcons open up scoring at the beginning of the first quarter. Casey Gray passes to Garret Horner for the triple. Wheaton up 3-0.

The huskies are quick to respond though as Riley Thompson hits the three pointer just a minute later.

1 minute left in the first, Riley Thompson fights his way to the net, laying up the ball to tie the game atn14s.

Beginning of the second now, Josh Kaufman quickly passes to Liam Kim who shoots and scores, North in control 20-14.

1 minute left in the 2nd quarter, Garret Horner gets the feed right at the top of the arc and hits the three pointer. Wheaton takes the lead 28-25.

Second Half

Third quarter now, Wheaton attempting to get the shot off but Grant Johnson blocks it and then gets the ball over to Liam Kim and then to Riley Thompson for the layup to tie the game at 35.

4th quarter now, Riley Thompson working the court as he cuts under the basket, gets the feed and lands another layup. Huskies trailing by 1.

4 minutes left in the game, Loras College commit Myles Barry moves past the Wheaton defense to lay in the ball as North takes the lead 48-47.

Huskies drawing out this possession by passing the ball around until it finds the hands of Peter Krebs who grabs the layup securing the Naperville North win, 57-51. The huskies advance to play Naperville Central in the regional final.

Check out other basketball games in our Boys Sports Highlights!