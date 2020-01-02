Wheaton Academy vs Neuqua Valley Boys Basketball 12.28.19

Posted on January 2, 2020

It’s time for the 54th annual East Aurora Holiday Tournament Championship game where Neuqua Valley finds themselves facing off against Wheaton Academy. The cats look for revenge after falling to Oswego East in the 2017 championship bout.

First Half

Neuqua up 5-3 early in the first, but the warriors look to change that. Marcus Bult rainbows in the three to be WA up by 1.

Few baskets later, Warriors still up by 1, Neuqua’s Donovan Navarro on the run, fights contact for the and one, after the free throw, cats lead 11-9.

Still in the first, Neuqua in the lead, they are moving the ball well, resulting in Connor Davis being open for the buzzer beater jump shot. 18-11 cats after 1.

Davis stays hot in to the second quarter, under three minutes until half, the junior hits the triple, 23-18 wildcats lead.

It’s a three point part for Neuqua Valley as Navaro gets the friendly roll, 26-18 now.

Time ticking down for half, Nick Porter breaking some ankles, the kicks the ball out. Erik Roche goes for the three, it’s a no go but Mark Gronowski gets the put back at the buzzer. 30-18 as the cats go in to the locker room.

Second Half

Wheaton Academy staying in it at the beginning of the third as Bryson Mitchell hits a big three, warriors trailing 32-24.

In to the fourth quarter now, cats moving in transition, Navarro keeps the ball, pulls up for the shot and drains the three pointer… 13 points on the night for the senior, 43-31 cats.

Warriors not going away though, Jack Oswald gets the rebound and lays it in to keep things close, 57-52 cats in the lead.

But Neuqua seals the deal off some free throws as the wildcats take home the trophy, 58-52.

