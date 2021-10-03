West Chicago Boys Golf Regionals 09.29.2021

The West Chicago Boys Golf Regionals is at Phillips Park where Benet Academy wins the regional, beating out St. Francis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Phillips Park golf course for the West Chicago Boys Golf Regionals where the Benet Academy boys look to move on to the sectional round.

14th Hole

We pick things up on the 14th hole where Ryan Treacy finds himself in the middle of the fairway. He takes advantage as he hits a great approach shot to stick it within 2 feet of the pin. Treacy would tap that in for birdie en route to a 79.

A few groups later and Benet’s Ryan Dannegger finds himself in the fairway as well. He also takes advantage as he gives himself a birdie opportunity. Dannegger would finish his birdie off and the Redwings are taking advantage of the short par 4 on 14.

Benet freshman Charlie Davenport hit the front of the green on his approach shot and watch this putt. It ends up just short, but he goes on to tap in for par nonetheless. A great round of 74 for Davenport.

It’s Jack DiTrani’s turn on the 14th and he keeps the train rolling as he also gives himself a great chance for birdie. DiTrani would go on to sink his birdie putt. What a display put on by the Redwings on the 14th hole.

17th Hole

We move to the par 3 17th hole and Dannegger finds the green. Great shot by the junior! He would go on to par the hole and shoot a 74 on the day.

The shot of the day on the 17th came from Wheaton Academy’s Sam Dykema. He drops his shot within 5 feet and would birdie the hole. Dykema with a round of 73, in the hunt for the individual championship. Wheaton also advances to sectionals as a team.

18th Hole

We’re on the par 5 18th now and DiTrani is hitting his 3rd shot from the front left bunker. He gets out and goes on to make a great par putt to end his round on a high note. The senior with a 72 on the day and the Benet Academy Redwings win the regional by nine strokes over St. Francis. Every golfer on the team including Ryan Farago and Timothy Baer shoots under 80. A terrific day of golf for the boys.

