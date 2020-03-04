West Aurora vs Waubonsie Valley Boys Basketball 3.3.20

3rd seed Waubonsie Valley travels to 14th seed West Aurora to play in the 4A regional Basketball Semifinals of the Lockport Sectional. Winner looks to play in the Regional Final this Friday. Waubonsie finished the regular season with a record of 27-4 well West Aurora finished with a record of 9-19.

First Half

Getting the Warriors on the board is WVs Ben Schwieger who recieves the pass from Isaiah Smith and lays up the 2. Schwieger back in the rotation after an injury sidelined him at the end of the regular season.

5 minutes left in 1, Picking up the ball at the top of the arc is WVs Marcus Skeete who sinks the pointer giving WV the lead 6-4.

Getting the quick pass is WAs Christian Nieves who shoots from the bottom of the 3 point line and sinks the triple giving WA the lead. 7-6

Back and forth battle continues. Picking up the ball at the top of the arc and firing off the quick 3 is WAs Kelvin Balfour. 10-6 WA

Getting the pass on top of the arc is WVs Ben Schwieger who fires off the 3 pointer. Waubonsie down by 1.

Stealing the ball away at center court is WVs Adri Malushi who dribbles down the court and lays up in 2 points giving the Warriors a 4 point lead with one minute to play until the break.

Very similar to the last play WVs Isaiah Smith steals the ball away and lays up 2 more points. 23-19 now.

Second Half

19 Seconds into the 3rd quarter WAs Christian Nieves fires off the 3 pointer bringing WA within 3 points. 25-22

Good ball movement all around from the Warriors until the ball finds the hands of senior Marcus Skeete who sinks the 3 pointer. 30-24

Down to just under 3 minutes left in the game the ball finds the hands of WAs Axel Motola who shoots the 3 giving West Aurora the narrow lead 40-39

With 2 minutes left in the game WVs Marcus Skeete drives in hard past 3 WA defenders to put 2 points on the board. WV up 1 now. 41-40

WAs Kelvin Balfour finds a pass to a wide open Christian Nieves who sinks the 3 putting the game to bed for West Aurora 47-41.

