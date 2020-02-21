West Aurora vs Naperville North Girls Basketball 2.20.20

Naperville North girls basketball in search of its first regional championship since 2005 over in Yorkville. The Huskies taking on West Aurora who edged North by three points in the first game of the season.

1st Quarter

Opening minutes for West Aurora, not much scoring but Riley Mont creates a little space and banks home a three for the early lead.

Later in the first, North still scoreless, Izzy Lambert out ahead of the pack for the open layup. Blackhawks off to a 9-0 start to the ball game.

Huskies finally get on the board, Greta Kampschroeder with the offensive board and layup, but her team still trails 12-2 after the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter, West Aurora goes inside to Olivia Vanderwoude who gets the bucket to go. Blackhawks stretch their lead to 17-5.

Layla Henderson into the game, the freshman with a great drive and finish to get the Huskies within single digits.

North on the run late in the half, Greta Kampschroeder passes ahead to senior Nikki Kwilosz who hits the three. Huskies suddenly down three, 17-14.

Final seconds of the first half Riley Mont with the tough runner off the glass to beat the buzzer. West Aurora takes a 24-17 lead into the break.

3rd Quarter

Early in the third, Naperville North attacking the offensive glass, Kampschroeder with the board but her shot is off the mark, senior Jada Wilmington corrals the rebound and puts it in. North down 27-21.

Next time down the floor, Kampschroeder takes advantage of the little bit of space by splashing home the triple. Huskies back within three down 27-24.

West Aurora with an answer to every run, Isabelle Lambert with the clutch three to push the Blackhawk lead back to six.

Huskies hanging tough, freshman Abby Drendel gets a screen from Sarah Crosset and hits the three. 30-27 West Aurora.

Final seconds of the third, Jalyssa Carrasco drives and gets the runner to fall. West Aurora pushes the lead back to seven heading to the 4th.

4th Quarter

Greta Kampschroeder gets a screen and pulls up for the elbow jumper. That’s automatic for the junior. Huskies down 5.

Midway through the 4th, Kampschroeder finds Layla Henderson who buries the three, North trails 40-36. 13 in the game for the freshman.

North down 40-38, Kampschroeder ahead to Henderson who is feeling it, the step back three is on the money. Naperville North takes its first lead of the game 41-40 with three minutes to go.

North up 43-41 with just over a minute left, Carrasco with the driving layup attempt, Abby Drendel grabs the board and takes it coast to coast for the layup. Huskies up by 4.

West Aurora not folding, Narita Lambert to Rley Mont who gets the tough layup to go. Blackhawks down 45-43. 14 in the game for Mont

Blackhawks forced to foul, but freshman Abby Drendel with ice water in her veins. Six huge free throws down the stretch puts the Huskies up 49-43. 13 on the night for Drendel.

Last chance for West Aurora, Nikki Kwilosz tracks down the loose ball and dribbles out the clock. At long last Naperville North has won a regional crown. The Huskies erase a seven point 4th quarter deficit to earn the win. The Huskies will face Bolingbrook in the sectional semi final.