Waubonsie’s Nathan Pappas Pulls Comeback Win with Pin

Posted on January 19, 2020

Waubonsie’s Nathan Pappas pulled a reversal and then pinned his opponent all under 3 minutes, earning him this week’s Play of the Week, presented by Innovative Orthodontic Centers.

The Play

Pinning your opponent is the ultimate goal in wrestling so of course we have to reward an athlete when it happens… which is the case with Nathan Pappas of Waubonsie Valley. In the 182 bought Pappas ecape his opponent and then get the reversal for some points but then he takes it one step further and grabs the pin in under 3 minutes… Looked like he may be in some trouble early on but he folled us, got out, got the pin, helped Waubonsie Valley get the win, which helped Pappas secure this week’s play of the week.

