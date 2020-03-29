Waubonsie Valley Welcomes New Football Coach

Waubonsie Valley Football has a new leader calling the plays after Coach Paul Murphy resigned after 15 years. Kevin Jackman has the feature presented by Edward Medical Group.

Fourth Coach in 45 Years

For just the fourth time in Waubonsie Valley history, the football program has a new man at the helm.

After 15 years under Paul Murphy, and a decade and a half of competitive football, the new man is former assistant coach Tom Baumgartner.

“I’d like to thank my teachers, my coaches, Coach Butts, Griff… the guys were here when I was playing… they taught me a lot about the game of football… Coach Anderson… have been mentors to me over the years. And you know, you really appreciate these guys. They mean a lot to me and I’ve learned so much since… gosh, it’s been a long time that I’ve been here.”

15 years to be exact… Baumgartner started as an assistant the same year Murphy took the head coaching job. In the years since, Baumgartner has been a running backs, defensive line and special teams coach at the varsity level. All the while preparing him to lead the Warriors, a team with year in and year out high-expectations.

“Number one goal will always be to make the playoffs. Second goal is to win conference. If you win the DVC guys, you’re pretty good. And you can beat anyone.

The list of Waubonsie coaches is a very short one. Starting with the late-Matt Laurich in 1975, B.J. Luke took over in 1989. Baumgartner played for Luke… graduating from Waubonsie in 2000. It gives the new WV coach the unique perspective of being a student, player and coach at the same school.

“The goal will be to produce high quality kids… that are invested deeply in our school, in our community and on the field.

At his introduction in front of his new team, the 37 year old social studies coach made sure to thank and make a promise to the foundation of Waubonsie.

“Most importantly, I have to thank all the students over the years, including you guys. Without you, there’s nothing for us here to do. It’s all about you and it will continue being all about you.

Waubonsie has been to the state semi-finals twice in program history, in 1992 and 2015… under two different head coaches. And if the third time’s the charm, Baumgartner could lead the Warriors to the title.

