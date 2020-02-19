Waubonsie Valley vs Plainfield North Girls Basketball 2.18.20

Plainfield North Girls Basketball regional has Waubonsie Valley facing off against the hosts, the tigers. The warriors sit 13-13 on the year while North is 15-16. Winner advances to play Benet Academy on Thursday.

First Half

Almost 2 minutes in Norths Lexie Hernandez kicks off the scoring with a 3 pointer. 3-0 PN with 6 minutes to play in the first.

3 and a half minutes left in the first, Bringing the ball in all by herself is WVs Lauren McKnight who sinks the 3 point attempt Warriors now lead by 2.

North’s Jayln Patterson with the pass outside to Katelyn Sparlin who drives hard to the net and lays up 2, Tigers lead 14-7 at the beginning of the second.

Getting the ball out wide is Beatrice Atienza who finds Marissa Mussatto wide open on top of the arc who shoots and scores the 3, Tigers still in the lead.

Waubonsie’s Mykah Berkompas gets the pass on top of the arc. She fires off the quick shot and scores the 3 cutting in to PNs lead.

Right at the buzzer for halftime, Warrior Lauren McKnight fires off the 3 point and hits it. Warriors down 8 at half.

Second Half

Quick passing from the Warriors opens up the second half. Halle Williams finds the hands of Mykah Berkompas who sinks another 3. Warriors down 3. 29-26.

After a give and go from Plainfield North’s Jayln Patterson and Marissa Mussatto, Mussatto fires in the 3, tigers up 32-28 with 6 minutes to play in the third.

Plainfield North looking to extend their lead, from far our Norths Lexie Hernandez fires in the 3 pointer 38-32 now.

Waubonsie’s Reagan Westbrook dropping the ball back to the point to Mykah Berkompas who fires in another 3 pointer, WV catch up, trailing 45-43.

Receiving the long pass from Erin Henry is Norths Natalie Bearbower who sinks the 3 pointer. North up 1. 54-53 with two and a half minutes to play.

Waubonsie’s Lauren McKnight carrying the ball up, finds Mykah Berkompas and she fires in her 4th 3 pointer of the night. Warriors up 2 with 15 seconds left to play.

Showing off her speed is PNs Erin Henry who brings the ball in all alone from her half and scores the tying points with 7 seconds left. 58-58…

Now let’s go back to last years regional final… with Waubonsie Valley facing off against Plainfield North… just like tonight… To win the regional plaque… Grace Setter goes up for the lay in but unfortunately, doesn’t get the basket to go… now…

Lauren McKnight drives in hard and finds an open Grace Setter who lays up the ball right at the buzzer giving the Warriors the win, 60-58, redemption from last year for Grace Setter as Waubonsie advances to play Benet in the Regional Final on Thursday.

Check out other basketball games in our Girls Sports Highlights!