Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley Football 04.10.21

Neuqua Valley Football is finally back after remaining on the sidelines due to COVID-19 protocols and now hosts Waubonsie Valley on the gridiron.

It’s the War of 204 as the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley travels across town to Neuqua Valley for a DVC matchup. Neuqua playing their first game since week 1 due to COVID regulations while Waubonsie is coming off of a tough 31-12 defeat to Dekalb.

5 minutes in and Neuqua has the rock on the 25. Mark Mennecke hands off to Armani Moreno.. and the RB1 does the rest, galloping in for the touchdown.

Just under 5 minutes to go in the 1st Neuqua’s already on the 28 yard line. Mennecke takes the snap and fires the 20 yard pass to Grant Larkin for score. NV miss extra point so it’s 13-zip

Waubonsie’s turn with the ball now as QB Nathan Pappas is looking to find Ethan Quaye but the pass is intercepted by Neuqua’s Palmer Domschke.

Turning the pick into points, Mennecke tosses the ball to Moreno who scores his second TD of the quarter. NV up 20-0 at the end of the 1st quarter.

Waubonsie is aiming to get something going on a 4th down as Pappas looks for an outlet but gets sacked by Neuqua’s Trey Borske.

After the sack Neuqua has the ball at midfield. Mennecke rips a 45-yard pass to Justin Nonnenmann but there is flag down on the play. Even though it doesn’t count its still one heck of a throw and highlight reel worthy.

Midway through the 3rd the Wildcats have a 3rd and goal. Mennecke hands off to Moreno who fights his way through for his third TD of the game. It’s 27-0 NV.

30 seconds left now in the 3rd quarter and the quick handoff to senior Patrick Fulgaro extends Neuqua’s lead to 34-0 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

On 4th down Neuqua going for the punt but due to a bad snap Waubonsie takes over on downs at the 12 yard line.

Waubonsie takes advantage of that on a 3rd and short as Nathan Pappas hands off to Charles Hobbs who barely makes it into the endzone, 34-6.

30 seconds left now as WV once again has field position with the ball on the 1 and the handoff to Joseph Griffin allows him to squeeze in the end zone. But despite the late push by Waubonsie, Neuqua prove too strong and wins the game by a score of 34-12. Neuqua Valley football moves to 2-0 while the Warriors fall to 1-3.

