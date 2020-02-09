Waubonsie Valley vs Neuqua Valley Boys Basketball 2.7.20

Valley school rivalry hitting the court at Neuqua Valley. Waubonsie Valley rides a 21-3 record in to this game, sitting at 4-2 in the DVC while the wildcats are 2-4.

First Half

Waubonsie on a little run in the first quarter. Isaiah Smith receives the ball and fires in 2 points to get the warriors of to a 4-0 start.

Neuqua keeping pace though with 5 minutes left in one. Donovan Navarro receiving the ball under the bet and putting away the layup. Game tied up at 4 apiece.

Wildcats take the lead a minute later as John Poulakidas receives the ball and drains the three pointers, 7-4 cats.

At the end of the first quarter, WVs Marcus Skeete brings the ball in and scores right before the buzzer. Skeete scored 10 out of the 12 points that WV had at the end of the first. 12-9.

Good ball movement to open up the second by the warriors until Marcus Skeete makes room for himself to fire in the 2. 15-11 WV.

Neuqua’s defense and specifically Mark Gronowski steals the ball and scores the layup as time expires in the second wuarter. Cats lead 21-19 at the break.

Second Half

Third quarter action now and Marcus Skeete still working his magic as he makes room for himself and fires off the 3 giving Waubonsie Valley the lead again 24-23.

Three and a half minutes to play in the third, Adri Malushi steals the ball and passes it off to Isaiah Smith who puts in the layup. Warriors up 28-25.

WV extending their lead as Isaiah Smith brings the ball past some defenders then passes it to Carter Langendrof who lays in two more for WV, 35-31.

2 minutes left in the fourth, after a couple of failed attempts by neuqua, John Poulakidas jumps up and somehow gets the basket to fall. Cats now lead 44-40.

With one minute left, Neuqua’s Connor Davis pulls the wildcats within two points after this basket, 48-46.

With under 15 seconds left in the game Poulakidas steps up to the free throw line and drains both baskets to tie it up at 50.

Time winding down, Warrior Marcus Skeete drives hard to the basket, misses but his rebound is picked up by Carter Lagendorf who puts away what looks to be the winning points, 52-50.

1.8 seconds left… and Mark Gronowski heaves the ball down court to Connor Davis who catches and shoots… the three point buzzer beater splashes in to the basket as the wildcats narrowly take the victory 53-52 after a crazy ending.

