Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville North Girls Basketball 2.1.20

Naperville North dancing their way to a 5-0 Record in the DVC, taking on Waubonsie Valley who looks to hand the Huskies their first conference lost, both teams are coming off wins over Neuqua Valley earlier this week.

First Half

5-4 North but Waubonsie’s Ahniya Melton changes that and makes it look easy. Warriors now lead 7-5.

Back and forth battle early, Huskies are up 10-7. Kara Rivard on the wing for the 3 points 13-7 Huskies.

Time winding down in the first Layla Henderson giving a show at the buzzer. 16-7 Huskies after 1

2nd Quarter 18-7 North. Melton passes to Lauren McKnight and hits the NBA range 3 Warriors down 18-10.

Huskies moving the ball well. Sarah Crossett gets the pass from Sarah Lockridge and lays it in 20-12 North

It’s a 3 Point party as Sarah Lockridge gets in on the fun. her 3 Ball puts North up 31-20

Second Half

3rd quarter and it’s not a 3 Point party without Greta Kampschroeder. 16 points on the night for the junior 38-22 North

Waubonsie with the ball. Melton gets the tough lay in to go plus the foul. Free throw good Warriors down 12.

Warriors turning defense into offense later in the third. McKnight passes it to Halle Williams and with no hesitation hits the 3 pointer Warriors down 45-36.

4th quarter and WV forgot about Abby Drendel. she’s in the corner and get’s the 3 to go with the friendly bounce 50-38 Huskies.

Warriors still fighting Melton gets another and 1 shot to go. Free Throw good again. Warriors down 53-41

53-43 North Williams shot is off but Mykah Berkompas is there for the rebound and lay in 53-45 North

Warriors defense looking for a stop. we get a whistle and foul number 5 on Ahniya Melton she would finish her day with 20 points

Melton is not the only one with Double digits though Lauren McKnight dials up a big time 3 pointer Warriors trail by 4 56-52

After some North Free Throws, McKnight with no hesitation gets the bank shot that rattles in 58-55 Huskies.

Naperville North would sink its free throws down the stretch and take a close 59-55 win. Huskies are 6-0 in the DVC heading to next weeks crosstown classic

