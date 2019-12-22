Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central Wrestling 12.20.19

It’s Naperville Centrals first conference home meet as they welcome Waubonsie Valley to their mats. The Warriors look for a big win on the road.

170 pounds

Starting off the night at 170 pounds, Waubonsie’s Antonio Torress faces off against Manny Rivera. It would be the warrior in this one as Torres takes a major decision, 17-5 earning 4 points for WV.

220 pounds

To the heavy weights at 220 pounds. Redhawk Angelo Eklou against WVs Charlie Millington. Eklou riding all voer Millington, he would take the major decision, 10-2 over the warrior.

120 pounds

Lighter weight at 120 pounds as Central’s Tommy Porter and Waubonsie’s Pierce Edmonson face off. Porter showing power on Edmonson. Gets him in the half nelson and of course pins him in two periods.

132 pounds

We drop down to Bryce Cooperkawa against Waubonsie’s Angel Leyva at 132. The redhawk catches Leyva in the cradle and holds on for the pin.

152 pounds

Back up to 152 pounds with Ryan Silva wrestling for central against Adrian Ramos of Waubonsie. Pins keep falling for central as Silva gets Ramos on his back for the pin.

160 pounds

Final match of the night is Centrals Sean King against Waubonsie’s Anthony Alfaro. The redhawk on top of Alfaro, rolls him over and gets the pin. Central wins in dominant fashion over Waubonsie Valley, 70-4.

