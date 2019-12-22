Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central Wrestling 12.20.19

It’s Naperville Centrals first conference home meet as they welcome Waubonsie Valley to their mats. The Warriors look for a big win on the road.
170 pounds
Starting off the night at 170 pounds, Waubonsie’s Antonio Torress faces off against Manny Rivera. It would be the warrior in this one as Torres takes a major decision, 17-5 earning 4 points for WV.
220 pounds
To the heavy weights at 220 pounds. Redhawk Angelo Eklou against WVs Charlie Millington. Eklou riding all voer Millington, he would take the major decision, 10-2 over the warrior.
120 pounds
Lighter weight at 120 pounds as Central’s Tommy Porter and Waubonsie’s Pierce Edmonson face off. Porter showing power on Edmonson. Gets him in the half nelson and of course pins him in two periods.
132 pounds
We drop down to Bryce Cooperkawa against Waubonsie’s Angel Leyva at 132. The redhawk catches Leyva in the cradle and holds on for the pin.
152 pounds
Back up to 152 pounds with Ryan Silva wrestling for central against Adrian Ramos of Waubonsie. Pins keep falling for central as Silva gets Ramos on his back for the pin.
160 pounds
Final match of the night is Centrals Sean King against Waubonsie’s Anthony Alfaro. The redhawk on top of Alfaro, rolls him over and gets the pin. Central wins in dominant fashion over Waubonsie Valley, 70-4.
Check out other wrestling matches in our Boys Sports Highlights!
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
Sign up to receive Sports Story Sunday or Football Friday videos delivered to your inbox!Sign Up Today!