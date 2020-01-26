Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central Girls Basketball 1.25.20

Saturday matinee in the DVC as Waubonsie Valley travels to Naperville Central in a matchup between two evenly matched teams.

First quarter and Redhawks running early, Aditi Prasad with the long outlet pass to Lauren Umbright who lays it in for two.

Later in the first, Lauren McKnight with the pass to a cutting Grace Setter who drops the layup in for a pair.

From under her own basket, Gabi Melby finds a wide open Karly Maida for three. Naperville Central with an eight point lead early in the 2nd quarter.

Ahniya Melton in transition decides to pull up for a long jumper and she buries it, Warriors back to within four.

Late in the 2nd quarter, Grace Setter gets a pass from Mykah Berkompas under the basket and puts it in to put WV on top 23-21.

Third quarter now and Setter using her size advantage to rebound her own miss, the Warriors swing the ball around to Lauren McKnight who buries the three pointer, 30-23 Waubonsie.

Next time down the floor, Central goes for the steal, but McKnight corrals the loose ball and finds the same spot and sinks a 2nd straight three. WV up by 10.

Still in the third, Grace Setter passes off to an open Mykah Berkompas, the junior sharp shooter takes advantage of the open look and opens up a 36-23 lead.

Redhawks finally get the offense going as Gabi Melby finds Sara Opalka for three, Central down by 8.

Early in the 4th, Melby drives and delivers a great pass to Opalka for the layin as the Redhawks inch closer.

Midway through the 4th quarter, Waubonsie looking to break the Naperville Central pressure defense, eventually Reagan Westbrook finds Ahniya Melton for the basket. Waubonsie Valley leads 44-35. 18 in the game for Melton leads all scorers.

Central turning defense into offense as Katlyn Allen uses her quick hands to get the steal and the lefty layup, Redhawks down 44-37.

Naperville Central down by four with under three minutes to play, Katlyn Allen makes the swipe and Lauren Umbright goes in for the layup. NC down 46-44. 16 points in the game for Umbright.

Under 20 seconds to play, Gabi Melby drives, spins, draws the foul and gets the shot to go. The junior ties the game at 46 with ten seconds to go!

She then calmly steps to the line and hits the free throw, putting her team on top 47-46. First Redhawk lead since the 2nd quarter.

Waubonsie inbounding the ball under their own basket with 7 seconds left, Mykah Berkompas hits Lauren McKnight, who initially inbounded the ball in the corner for the go ahead three pointer. 1.2 seconds left and a beautifully designed play has the Warriors in front 49-47.

After a timeout from Central coach Andy Nussbaum, Katlyn Allen inbounds to Gabi Melby who takes one dribble and lets it fly…and banks in the game winner from half court!!! What a shot, what a finish! Melby is the hero as she just gets the shot off before the buzzer. She is mobbed by teammates after a team high 16 points. The Redhawks escape with a 50-49 victory after an unforgettable thriller.

