Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central Boys Swimming 1.21.20

We head over to Naperville Central for their last dual meet of the season, which means they celebrate senior night while the warriors from Waubonsie Valley prep in the pool.

200 Medley Relay

We begin the night with the 200 yard medley relay. Naperville Central’s Goncalo Wenzler beginning the race against Waubonsie Valley Arnav Deshpande, both looking to grab the lead early… but neither team gives up the lead and hangs with each other the entire time… all the way to the wall. The Redhawk relay team would top the warriors by point oh 5 seconds in 1:41.89.

200 Freestyle

Next off the blocks, the 200 freestyle, and this one isn’t as close as the last race. Out in front is Waubonsie’s Lucas Conrads who wins the race with 5 seconds to space with a time of 1:47.47.

200 IM

We stick with the 200 distance but switch up the strokes with the IM. As the race goes on, Warrior Aayush Deshpande separates himself from the pack and wins the race in 2 minutes point 27 seconds, three seconds in front of redhawk Andrew Dai. Deshpande also wins the 100 free laster in the night.

50 Freestyle

Fastest race of the night next, the 50 free. This one is a closer race until Central’s Owen Codo gives that extra push to finish in first by point 13 seconds with a time of 23.23.

100 Butterfly

Another close race is the 100 butterfly. Two central swimmers fighting for the top spot in this one but again Andrew Codo edges out his teammate Andrew Dai by point 33 seconds with a time of 54.12.

100 Backstroke

We end the night with the 100 yard backstroke… and it’s Déjà vu as two central swimmers are competing against each other but Caleb Yau taps in a time of 56.88, .57 seconds faster than Goncalo Wenzler for first place… either way, those times help Naperville Central finish their dual meet on top, 109-77.

