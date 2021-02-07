Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central Boys Swimming 02.06.21

It may be cold outside but we welcome you indoors to a not so but a little cold environment. Naperville Central comes in as defending sectional champs taking on a Waubonsie Valley boys swimming team that finished right behind the Hawks in last years Metea Valley sectional.

Waubonsie Valley Boys Swimming wins 200 medley

Let’s start with the 200-yard medley relay with Waubonsie in a tight lead that features Arnav Deshpande, Brian Knothe, Nathaniel Jefferson, and Lucas Conrads. Conrads is your anchor as the Warriors take the first relay of the day with a time 1:40 just a second ahead of Naperville Central.

50 Free

Let’s go to a short race the 50-yard in free that lands in Central’s favor. Nick Pipala and Micheal Deng are in a neck and neck battle and as we get a photo finish it’s Pipala taking it with a time of 23.52 seconds. His Teammate Deng finishes in second.

200 Free

To the 200 Yard Free and here comes Lucas Conrads who is in an early fight with teammate Keian Yao. In the end Conrads takes the race by 3 tenths of a second at 1:46.65. Conrads also wins the 500-yard freestyle later in the meet.

100 Breaststroke

Let’s go 100 yards featuring Warriors Elmer Weng in the Breastroke. Slow start for Weng but he picks it up in the end taking the race by 3 seconds over teammate Ehtan Hunynh at 1:01. Weng wins this and the 200-yard IM.

100 Free

Remember Aayush Deshpande? Well that’s his brother Arnav in the pool racing the 100 yard freestyle and I’d say he took notes form his older brother. Arnav wins this race and the 100-yard backstroke on the day. The WV BIG 3 combined for 6 race wins and a relay win as the Warriors cruise past the Redhawks 99-71.

