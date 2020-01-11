Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central Boys Basketball 1.10.20

It’s a big DVC battle at Naperville Central on Friday night as the 15-1 Waubonsie Valley warriors travel to Redhawk territory to take on Naperville Central who sits undefeated in conference play.

First Half

And the red and white are off to a quick start as Cam Dougherty wrangles the loose ball and lays it in off the glass to tie the game up at 6s early on.

5 minutes left in the first, Waubonsie Valley in transition with Marcus Skeete moving down court, shuttling the ball to Isaiah Smith who steps behind the arc and rainbows in the three for the warriors to take the lead.

3 minutes left in the first, Central going for the basket, it doesn’t go and warrior Adri Malushi gets the rebound and gets the ball downcourt to Smith who gets up and puts the dunk home. Warriors on a roll, 16-6.

The Waubonsie defense showed up early in this battle as Ben Schwieger intercepts the attempt, and sets up the offensive play for WV… resulting in Marcus Skeete to land the triple. Warriors lead 20-6 at the end of the first.

Redhawks trying to close the game in the second quarter. Neil Gupta takes his shot and it falls for three points as Central trails by 10.

4 minutes left until intermission and Central still trailing, but only by single digits after Cam Dougherty grabs the low pass and then hits the three.

One minute left in the first half. Central mishandling the pass and the warriors scoop it up. Adri Malushi pushing down court and sets up the alley oop for Ben Schwieger to finish… getting everyone on their feet as the warriors lead 36-21.

Second Half

WV not slowing down in the third as Malushi steps up his game in the second half and hits the long range jumper, warriors still leading up by 20.

Redhawks not going away easily though. Chris Conway to Gupta who drains it from distance, but the warriors still lead 53-31.

Fourth quarter is much of the same from the warriors as Schwieger and Malushi play a little give and go for Ben to lay it in. The warriors walk out of the gym with their 9th win in the row, 73-44.

