Waubonsie Valley vs Metea Valley Girls Basketball 1.28.20

We’ve got another Eola Bowl basketball game at Metea Valley as Waubonsie Valley hits the hardwood. Waubonsie Valley sits 7-11 on the year while metea has one more win, with an 8-11 record.

First Half

Waubonsie Valley opens up scoring in the beginning of the first in a big way. Mykah Berkompas drains the triple. 3-0 WV.

The three pointers keep falling for the warriors as Aniyah Melton extends the warriors lead from behind the arc. 9-4.

Just under four minutes left in the first, Berkompas drives hard past the mustang defense and gets the lay in for 2 more points. 11-4 warriors.

Metea’s Paige Buranosky gets things moving for metea valley right before the end of the first with the three pointer to tie the game up at 11s.

Just under 3 minutes to play until the break and mustang Chloe Kurkjian drives hard and gets the basket. Mustangs take their first lead 15-13.

Second Half

At the start of the third, Metea’s Khaliah Reid scores a three ball to extend the mustangs lead.

But the warriors are quick to regain the lead. Aniyah Melton finds herself right under the basket for the outlet and gets two more points. 30-27.

Waubonsie’s <ykah Berkompas playing good defense and blocks the pass. She then finds Ahniya Melton again for anther layup. Waubonsie leads 32-27.

But Metea Valley is still sticking around. Khaliah Reid has a lot of time to think about her shot before she sinks the three pointer. Mustangs trailing by just 2.

The three pointers keep falling as warrior Halle Williams finds room on top and fires one in. Waubonsie up by 5 now.

Time ticking down in the third. Metea’s Jada Samuels drains another mustang triple to bring them within 6 points. 39-33.

After good movement by Lauren McKnight, she finds Halle Williams for another three pointer which helps the warriors walk away with a win 53-46.

