Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley Football 03.26.21

Waubonsie Valley football takes the short journey to Metea Valley to take on the Mustangs in week two of the spring schedule around the DVC in this highlight, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We have some Friday night football as the fight for Eola takes place at Metea Valley. The Mustangs welcome rivaled Waubonsie Valley to town. Both teams currently sit at 0-1. Last years match up between these two ended in a 49-38 Warrior victory.

1st Quarter

4 minutes in and Metea has a 1st and 10 on the 17 as Logan Frederick is looking for an opening — he finally finds Alex Cleveland for the opening TD.

2nd Quarter

Game remains 7-zip until the 2nd quarter as Metea gets set for the field goal attempt on the 7 yard line. Kicker Nicolas Carrier gets the 3 points through the uprights for MV. 10-0 MV

Metea going for the punt on 4th and 10 but the snap is low and WV gets the ball deep in Mustang territory with six minutes to go in the half.

After the bad snap WV on the 17 facing a second and 10. WVs Nathan Pappas heat seaks the pass to Tyler Helbing, giving the Warriors the TD. WV makes the 2 point conversion 10-8 Metea.

Time winding down in the half as WV has a 3rd and 5 on the 20. Pappas finds a wide open Helbing again for the TD. 14-10 WV at the half.

3rd Quarter

5 minutes left in the 3rd, Waubonsie setting up camp at the 8 yard line. Pappas hands off to Jabron Lee who breaks it outside and into the endzone in the TD – 20-10 Waubonsie leads.

4th Quarter

4th quarter now as the Warriors have a 3rd and 13 on the 18. The pass in the endzone is picked off by MVs Alex Cleveland, big break for the Mustangs. 20-10 WV 858 4th

Next drive, with 7 minutes left in the 4th MV has a 1st and goal on the 9 as Logan Frederick fires and finds Jalen Johnson in the end zone. MV down just 3. 20-17 WV 7:10 4th.

Things are getting interesting as WV loses the snap and MVs Jake Paulline comes up with the ball. MV has the ball on the 30 with under 7 minutes left. 20-17 WV 6:43 4th.

Turning a turnover into points, MV has a 1st and goal on the 7 as Frederick finds the gap and runs in for the TD. MV now up 24-20 with 5 minutes left .

Here comes the biggest play of the night — WV has a 4th down with 30 seconds left and QB Nathan Pappas fires the pass to Sean Clinton in the endzone. Go-ahead touchdown! WV miss the 2 point conversion. 26-24 WV

17 seconds left as Metea and Logan Fredericks looks for 1 more chance but Frederick’s pass down field is picked off by Ladale West securing the win 26-24 for Waubonsie giving Coach Baumgartner his 1st win as head coach.

Want more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!