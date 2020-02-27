Waubonsie Valley vs Metea Valley Boys Basketball 2.26.20

Final game of the regular season for both of these DVC teams as the Mustangs of Metea Valley host the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley.

First Half

We pick things up early in the first quarter and Alex Moreno of Metea hits a 3 to get the scoring started…Metea up 3-0

Later in the 1st Waubonsie down by 2 and Mason Marinelli gets the pretty up and under to go to tie this one up at 7s.

Waubonsie looks to regain control as Adri Malushi finds Carter Langendorf underneath for the layup… WV up 15-12

2nd Qtr now and Metea is down 10! Will Hopkins comes up with a big steal and cuts the deficit to 8 pts. 25-17

Still 2nd Qtr and Metea trying to hang in…Myles Leavy gets this floater to go just before the half but the Mustangs still trail by 8 ……27-19

Second Half

3rd Qtr now and Metea Valley comes out hot…Myles Leavy buries the big 3 to make it a 5 point game – 27-22!

But here come the Warriors. Mason Maronelli comes flying through the lane for the layup which puts WV up 12 …34-22

Later in the 3rd and check out this hustle play by Ethan Tai, He flips the ball to his teammate Alex Moreno for the layup – Mustangs down 10…34-32

End of the 3rd qtr here and the Warriors are putting on a show offensively…Adri Malushi finds himself open and drains the corner 3 …WV up 43-29 at the end of 3.

4th Qtr now and the Mustangs have a last ditch effort lead by Kymari McBride…here he gets the hoop and the harm…WV leads 46-31

Moments later McBride gets the steal and slams it home! This dunk makes the score 46-35

But in the end Mason Marinelli and the Warriors were too much to handle – Marinelli had a season high 19 points to lead his team to victory 62-46.

