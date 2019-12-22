Waubonsie Valley Boys Tri-Swim Meet 12.19.19

Lets take a dive at Waubonsie Valley for a Tri meet, WV the host facing Neuqua Valley and Dekalb

200 Medley Relay

We begin with the 200 Yard medley relay, good start for Waubonsie as anchor Brian Knothe hits the wall first 2 seconds ahead of Dekalbs Donny Grammer

200 Freestyle

Lets stay on 200 but the Freestyle version as NV Connor Boyle cruises in this one, Boyle finishes 2 seconds ahead of Waubonsie’s Lucas Conrads

100 Butterfly

Jumping to a shorter race 100 yard Butterfly as Waubonsie gets some life from Aayush Deshpande, he would cruise with a big lead of this one, time of 51.40

100 Freestyle

100 Yard Freestyle and Boyle would be at it again, Boyle would be all alone in this one finishes with 46.62 time time, 5 seconds ahead of Dekalbs Donny Grammer

400 Freestyle Relay

Final Event and we end with a relay, the 400 yard Freestyle relay, Neuqua Valley was too much on the night, Ryan Doerrer would finish things off as the anchor man, his relay group comes in first with a time of 3:17.93 which helped Neuqua Valley take home the victory with 183 points. Waubonsie Valley came in second with 164 and DeKalb in third with 93.

Check out other swimming meets in our Boys Sports Highlights!