Waubonsie/Metea Co-Op vs Neuqua Valley Girls Gymnastics 1.16.20

We head over to Neuqua Valley where the Waubonsie Metea Co-Op plans their attack while the wildcats celebrate their lone senior at their last home meet of the season… then they too get down to business.

Vault

We start with the hosts in Susan Jones on the vault. Her approach with the Yurechenko and a twist off the apparatus helps her to an 8.55 score. High fives all around for the wildcat.

The Co-Ops Thera Bowen going full speed ahead at the vault now. She preforms a layout off of it which helps her to the second highest vault score of the night with a 9.0

Uneven Bars

We stick with the co-op and even with a Bowen, but this time it’s Thalia on the uneven bars. Toes perfectly pointed as she begins her routine on the low bar before flipping around and moving to the high bar. She gets some great extensions before her dismount for an 8.4 score.

Neuqua’s turn on the uneven bars with Amelia Wachtel. She too starts on the low bar with good positioning before moving up top. For her dismount, she executes a back tuck landing her a 7.45.

Floor

Crank up the tunes on the floor with the co-ops Destiny Carver. Her opening pass of a roundoff back handspring one and a half full helps her begin her routine with power. A little later on she executes a round off back handspring full helping her end her routine with an 8.7 score.

Beam

Neuqua Valley Wildcat Lauren Cordero over on the beam, prepping for a back tuck on the 4 inches, catches herself on the landing to keep her standing! For her exit, two back handsprings and then a back tuck scores her an 8.45 on the beam.

We round out the night with the all-around winner and top beam score of the night, Thera Bowen. She connects a back walkover with a back handspring and then moves right in to a series of jumps. Once she lands her dismount, she is very excited as to her performance with a 9.05 which helps the co-op walk away with the victory 133.2 to 125.8.

