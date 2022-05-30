Water Polo; Fast Facts

Naperville North girls water polo just won the IHSA state championship for a second consecutive season. Find out more about water polo in the latest Fast Facts sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.
- The average water polo player swims 1,600 meters in a game
- The modern game originated as a form of rugby played in rivers and lakes in England and Scotland.
- Early water polo balls were made of leather, which became water logged and heavy as the game went on.
- Original rules stated players had to let the ball hit the water first before receiving a pass.
- There are seven players competing for each team, including the goaltender.
- Men’s water polo at the Olympics was the first team sport introduced at the 1900 games.
- Women’s water polo became an Olympic sport at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.
- Only the goalkeeper is allowed to touch the ball with two hands.
- Since 2002, Naperville has won a boys and girls sectional championship every season.
- Naperville Central boys water polo was won three state championships (2016, 2018, 2019).
- Naperville North girls water polo won their first state championship in 2021 after a 29-0 season.
