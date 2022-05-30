Water Polo; Fast Facts

Naperville North girls water polo just won the IHSA state championship for a second consecutive season. Find out more about water polo in the latest Fast Facts sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The average water polo player swims 1,600 meters in a game

The modern game originated as a form of rugby played in rivers and lakes in England and Scotland.

Early water polo balls were made of leather, which became water logged and heavy as the game went on.

Original rules stated players had to let the ball hit the water first before receiving a pass.

There are seven players competing for each team, including the goaltender.

Men’s water polo at the Olympics was the first team sport introduced at the 1900 games.

Women’s water polo became an Olympic sport at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

Only the goalkeeper is allowed to touch the ball with two hands.

Since 2002, Naperville has won a boys and girls sectional championship every season.

Naperville Central boys water polo was won three state championships (2016, 2018, 2019).

Naperville North girls water polo won their first state championship in 2021 after a 29-0 season.

