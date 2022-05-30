NCTV17 is a 501(c)3 nonprofit
« Back to NSW Specials
May 29, 2022

Water Polo; Fast Facts

Naperville North girls water polo just won the IHSA state championship for a second consecutive season. Find out more about water polo in the latest Fast Facts sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

  • The average water polo player swims 1,600 meters in a game
  • The modern game originated as a form of rugby played in rivers and lakes in England and Scotland.
  • Early water polo balls were made of leather, which became water logged and heavy as the game went on.
  • Original rules stated players had to let the ball hit the water first before receiving a pass.
  • There are seven players competing for each team, including the goaltender.
  • Men’s water polo at the Olympics was the first team sport introduced at the 1900 games.
  • Women’s water polo became an Olympic sport at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.
  • Only the goalkeeper is allowed to touch the ball with two hands.
  • Since 2002, Naperville has won a boys and girls sectional championship every season.
  • Naperville Central boys water polo was won three state championships (2016, 2018, 2019).
  • Naperville North girls water polo won their first state championship in 2021 after a 29-0 season. 

For more prep water polo highlights and Fast Facts, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

If you're a high school sports fan, please consider a donation to Naperville's nonprofit TV station!

Back to NSW Specials

We're Hiring!

Want to be a News or Sports reporter in the 4th largest city in Illinois?

cat2array(30) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(14) [2]=> int(30) [3]=> int(15) [4]=> int(44) [5]=> int(62) [6]=> int(17) [7]=> int(195) [8]=> int(63) [9]=> int(196) [10]=> int(7053) [11]=> int(19) [12]=> int(28) [13]=> int(6494) [14]=> int(18) [15]=> int(13595) [16]=> int(13818) [17]=> int(13317) [18]=> int(32) [19]=> int(13803) [20]=> int(501) [21]=> int(33) [22]=> int(13804) [23]=> int(58) [24]=> int(2) [25]=> int(375) [26]=> int(13777) [27]=> int(13763) [28]=> int(42) [29]=> int(5) }