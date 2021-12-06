Warriors Hockey Club Helps Turkey Trot

The Warriors Hockey Club is made up of players from Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley High School, coming together for a shared goal. Learn more in this Off the Field presented by Advantage Acura.

As the team continued its strong start to the season by capturing another Carillon Cup championship, the Green and Gold is also using teamwork towards a winning cause off the ice.

“We like to give back to the community and support people that are involved in this event and just help set it up.”

For 11 years and counting, the Warriors Hockey Club and Naperville Noon Lions came together the night before thanksgiving to help put all things together for the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, a 5K race that has run for 24 years in Naperville. The annual holiday run went virtual in 2020 because of the COVID 19 pandemic, but with the in person race returning in 2021, all runners involved were ready for their traditional Thanksgiving fun. The return also meant another shot on goal for the Hockey Club.

“It’s just a great opportunity to get out there and do some volunteer work and give back to the community with our volunteer work.”

Each player did their part by setting up bleachers, chairs and barricades for an event that brought in over 5,000 runners to race their way for a good cause. Whether the racers ran for top times or just for fun, everyone knows that the 5k has more important stakes. The Noon Lions used the funds they raised in order to help families in the area with vision, and hearing care, along with diabetes support.

“I think it’s really fun and really helpful really nice to help, help out the community for something good.”

With another successful holiday setup in the books, the Warriors are thankful to get this opportunity and hope to continue the tradition.

“I just think it’s something we need to keep doing is helping out and just getting our name out there by just helping everybody.”

As they keep on shooting their shots on the ice, a charitable spirit for their community will help these athletes reach their goals in life.

Reporting for Naperville Sports Weekly I’m Patrick Codo.