Warrior Hockey Club vs Maine Co-Op 2.22.20

Bring Out the Zamboni and clear the ice it’s game 2 of the Illinois West Cup Championship as Waubonsie Valley coming in looking for a bounce back from game 1 taking on the Maine hockey who needs one more win to take the cup.

First Period

First period Warriors look to strike first, Zach Pearce shoots the puck right into your living room 1-0 Warriors early.

Later on it’s Maine’s turn as Thomas Gillespie gets the goal to tie things up at 1

Second Period

2nd period and Maine loses the puck only for Waubonsie’s Cj Cirko to put in the net 2-1 Waubonsie.

You want more goals here you go Waubonise’s Zach Pearce comes into your picture scoring his second goal of the game 3-1 Warriors.

Let’s show some love to the goalie as Waubonsie’s Justin Howard gets a save as he’s falling from the ground.

Third Period

3rd period Howard keeping his eyes locked on the puck and is ready for anything that comes at him. 28 saves on the night for Howard.

However Howard can’t do them all as Maine’s William Ahne hits the long goal as Waubonsie’s lead is cut down to one goal.

In the end WV’s defense is too much on the night. They get the narrow 3-2 victory to force a game 3 for the Illinois West Cup.

