Vintage Highlight: Glenbard vs Warriors Hockey Blackhawk Cup 2014

With a lack of high school sports taking place right now, the Naperville Sports Weekly staff decided to take a look back to 2014 for our Vintage Highlight, presented by BMO Harris Bank. Just over a year ago, the Warrior Hockey Club competed in the Combined division of the Blackhawk Cup and won! With the lack of the tournament taking place this year, we head back to the last time the Warriors competed in the Blackhawk Cup, against Glenbard in 2014. NSW Host Alex Symonds has the call!

Check out other vintage highlights in our Boys Sports Highlights!