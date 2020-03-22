Vintage Highlight: Benet Academy vs Simeon Boys Basketball 2010

With the lack of spring sports taking place right now because of COVID-19, the Naperville Sports Weekly staff decided to take a look back at a game from 2010. Benet Academy, facing off against Simeon in the IHSA Sectional Finals. Nobody knew it at the time, but this game has three future NBA players in it! Can you find all three? Check out this vintage highlight from 2010, presented by BMO Harris Bank!

Craving more basketball content? Check out past boys and girls basketball games!