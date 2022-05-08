Valerie Wood, Waubonsie Valley Softball; Coach’s Corner

Waubonsie Valley head softball coach, Valerie Wood has been at the helm for the Warriors for nearly a decade and hopes to put her young team in the position for a deep post season run in 2022. Let’s find out more about the leader of the green and gold on the diamond in the latest edition of Coach’s Corner. This Coach’s Corner segment is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After taking over for the 2014 season, Valerie Wood led Waubonsie Valley softball to back to back Upstate 8 conference championships in her first two years. While the recent teams have not matched that initial wave of success, the team has won some big gamest the past few seasons. At this point, Waubonsie Valley is the only team to defeat Naperville North all year.

Her father inspired her to try playing softball as a kid and her love for the sport grew. A student at Waubonsie Valley, Wood became a starter on varsity and developed into one of the top players in the area. Eventually she was able to play well enough to earn a scholarship to Ohio University, which played a major role in her future coaching career.

