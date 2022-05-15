Tyson Berg Helps Naperville North Win Sectional Championship

For this Play of the Week, we got the boys water polo sectional final where Tyson Berg makes a championship-winning play. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Central is back in the boys water polo sectional final hoping to avenge last season’s loss to Neuqua Valley. This year’s opponent is crosstown rival Naperville North, a rematch of the 2014 sectional finals that the Huskies won 9-6.

No lead is safe at all in this game. Nate Lueken gets the rebound and scores to tie it up with under a minute a play.

With time winding down, Tyson Berg takes the pass and quickly fires to the net. It’s tipped and the ball floats in for the game-winner with two seconds left. With a sectional title on the line, the Huskie comes up huge in an unforgettable moment and they make it to state for the first time in eight years.

