Top Ten Plays // NSW Awards // Season 15

We’ve seen our prep sports athletes showcase their skills throughout season 15. We also have seen them make unbelievable plays that have left me speechless and what you’re about to see will do the same for you. That’s right. We bring you the Top Ten Plays of the season and this award is sponsored by Trunnell Insurance.

10. Quentin Schaffer Forces Overtime

Let’s start the Top Ten Plays with Metea Valley basketball player Quentin Schaffer. His team trails Waubonsie Valley by two in the final seconds of the game. Charlie Nosek leaves his jumper short, but Schaffer is in the right place at the right time for the putback to send the game into overtime. Great poise by the Mustang to kick off the list.

9. Kyle Thomas Rises for the Alley-Oop Jam

There weren’t many instances where I witnessed action above the rim this year in basketball. However, for 6’9” Kyle Thomas from Benet Academy, it was a fairly common occurrence. Like on this play where he throws down the two-handed alley-oop slam from Nikola Abusara. Now that’s an athlete. Eastern Illinois should be excited to have this high-flyer.

8. Taylor Curry Comes Up in the Clutch

Rivalry games can bring out the best in athletes and that certainly was the case with Taylor Curry in this Valley matchup between Neuqua and Waubonsie. With the game on the line tied at 62, Curry spins into the lane, tosses it up as she’s falling down and puts it in at the buzzer to help her Warriors edge the Wildcats.

7. Lucy Iverson Pulls Off a Miraculous Goal

Let’s switch gears for some soccer. This play is something you don’t see every day. Lucy Iverson launches a free kick from midfield. It takes a big bounce, the goalie misplays it, and somehow, it’s a goal. Now it was helped by the goalie mishap, but regardless, a crazy shot by Iverson, the prayer is answered and that’s good for our number seven play.

6. James Jopes Drills the Game Winner at the Buzzer

Here’s another clutch shot on the court, this time from Naperville Central’s James Jopes. In a tie game on senior night against Waubonsie Valley with time winding down, DVC Player of the Year Jonah Hinton kicks it to Jopes who buries the three at the horn to win the game for Naperville Central. He’ll never forget that moment.

5. Mateo Lopez With a Bicycle Kick Beauty

Now we go to the boys soccer sectional semifinal between Naperville Central and Oswego East. Redhawks have a throw-in, Nathan Kwon’s header attempt bounces in the air, and Mateo Lopez pulls off an impressive bicycle kick goal. Him and his teammates lose their minds after that one. Wayne Rooney would be proud.

4. Andrew Arimborgo Goes Behind His Back For the Game Winner

Andrew Arimborgo didn’t just win the game in overtime for Neuqua Valley lacrosse against Naperville North. He did it in spectacular fashion as well. His twin brother Adam penetrates and finds Andrew who goes behind his back to score the game-winning goal. What a ridiculous shot.

3. Aidan Gray Scrambles for Walk-Off Winner

Naperville North quarterback Aidan Gray came up with the biggest play on the biggest stage in the DVC Bowl against Neuqua Valley. He’s under duress, but he’s able to escape. He weaves his way through the defense and scores the game-winning touchdown to win the conference title for the Huskies.

2. Cam Randolph Sends Benet Lacrosse to Sectional Final

In the boys lacrosse sectional semifinal, Benet Academy captain Cam Randolph comes through in the clutch as he sprints inside, gets hit, dives and nets the go-ahead goal with just two left on the clock. What an amazing effort by the senior to send his team past Hinsdale Central into the sectional final.

1. Tyson Berg Helps Naperville North Win Sectional Championship

Although, this play was good enough to trump them all. Final seconds of the boys water polo sectional championship. Huskie captain Tyson Berg takes the pass and quickly fires to the back of the net with two seconds left. This unforgettable moment secures a sectional title for Naperville North over Naperville Central and the reaction says it all. That is number one for our Top Ten Plays.