Top Ten Plays // NSW Awards // Season 14

Top ten plays is a list of the best highlights the 2020-2021 season. A display of the best our six local high schools have to offer. This highlight is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

10 Salil Khanduja

We start our top 10 count down with the freshman sensation, Waubonsie’s Salil Khanduja. The Warrior burst onto the scene in a big way, announcing his presence in full force at the Naperville Central regional, shooting a three under 69. With a lethal short game and smooth putting stroke, Khanduja took 1st… and earns himself our first spot.

9 Charlotte Chelich

Perfect isn’t a word often used in softball – especially when it comes to sluggers. But perfect is the only way to describe Naperville North’s Charlotte Chelich’s day against Metea Valley. A homer was just the start of a 5 for 5 day, helping the Huskies net 16 runs on the day.

8 Nicolas Dovalovsky

Naperville is virtually synonymous with long distance running, and now, so it Neuqua’s Nicolas Dovalovsky. The runner finished a spectacular career by anchoring the final leg of the state winning 4 by 8 team, while also scoring points with a 3rd place finish in the 1600.

7 Laurynas Kanopka

We get some vintage MJ… on the volleyball court. Metea Valley’s middle blocker, Laurynas Kanokpa, makes the split-second decision to switch it up mid-air… and it somehow works! That is not something you see every day… actually, you never see it, that’s why it’s in the top 10.

6 Hannah Meeks

Back to the softball field with Neuqua Valley’s Hannah Meeks. I’m not sure if she quarantined with a slip n slide, but the Wildcat outfielder is diving everywhere. Not only does she have one great grab, she saves the game with a second. Oh… and an RBI double in the contest.

5 Shane Roth

Blocked kicks are always fun, but this one was special. Shane Roth was the heart and soul of the Redhawk defense… and he shows up in a big way in the final game. Busting loose and blocking the point after, the senior preserves a one-point Redhawks win to cap the year.

4 Jaci Budreck

One of my favorite plays in volleyball is a sprawling libero keeping a point alive. No wonder Jaci Budreck is number 4 on this list. The Redwing not only lays out, but keeps the ball off the hardwood with the back of her hand! Benet gets the point and Budreck helps her team to another sensational season.

3 Shannon Xu

We’ve had plenty of exciting badminton action over the years here on NSW but, I’ve never seen anything like this. North’s Shannon Xu puts on a dazzling display and absolutely stuns Gowri Salem with a diving play, followed by an absolute smash. Just incredible and very deserving of our number 3 play.

2 Sydney Lewis

At number two we don’t have a specific play, but 12 consecutive plays. That’s how many times Metea Valley’s Sydney Lewis toed the line, rocked back and let loose a perfect strike. With the perfect 300, Lewis becomes just the second bowler in NSW history to accomplish the rare feat

1 Alex Barger

There was little doubt this was our top play. Alex Barger has not one, but two plays of the week this year, and that alone is unusual. So too is a move like this. Show stopping, awe-inspiring, top play of the year worth? Yup. Barger gets our top spot for a remarkable play to cap a crazy season in prep sports.

