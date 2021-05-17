Tommy Coyne Still Dominating on Lacrosse Field

Tommy Coyne spent his prep days dominating opponents on the lacrosse field at Naperville Central. Now at Rutgers, the domination has continued. Where Are They Now is presented by Molly Maid of Aurora Naperville Area.

As we approach the state tournament season, one can’t help but think back on former standout teams and performers. In the sport of boys lacrosse, we’ve rarely seen a player as talented as Naperville Central graduate Tommy Coyne.

All-State Performer

Coyne was a scoring machine for the Redhawks, finishing his three year high school career with 148 goals and 123 assists. Central made the state quarterfinals in back to back seasons with Coyne in 2015 and 2016. He was also 2nd Team All-State member in 2016 and a First Team All-State selection as a junior when he tallied 57 goals and 70 assists.

In addition to lacrosse, Coyne was a major contributor on the football team. An All-Conference pick at wide receiver, Coyne teamed up with fellow receiver Jayden Reed and quarterback Payton Thorne as one of the most dynamic aerial attacks in the state.

Jersey Boy

Following the 2017 football season, Coyne graduated in December from Naperville Central so he could join the lacrosse team at Rutgers University that January.

As one of the youngest players in the nation, the Redhawk turned Scarlet Knight immediately jumped into the starting lineup. Tommy finished 5th on the team with 16 goals and 8 assists during the 2018 season.

In 2019, Coyne started all 15 games, switching between attack and midfield. His career high of six goals came against number one ranked Penn State late in the season.

Scarlet Knights on the Rise

There have been many exciting returns in the spring of 2021. High School sports are back, state tournaments are back and even NCAA tournaments are being played once again. After the 2020 Men’s Lacrosse season was canceled after only six games, Rutgers has made the most of the return of the 2021 season.

The Scarlet Knights earned their first trip to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse tournament since 2004 this spring. After defeating Lehigh in the first round, Rutgers will now play in the quarterfinal round against top ranked North Carolina.

An All-Academic Big Ten selection, Tommy Coyne has always made the most of his time on and off the field as he carries on the Naperville Central legacy of success.

