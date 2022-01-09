Taylor Curry Comes Up in the Clutch

For the Play of the Week, we look at the War of 204 in girls hoops with Waubonsie facing Neuqua and Warrior Taylor Curry steps up in crunch time. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

With the game on the line tied at 62, Taylor Curry spins into the lane, tosses it up as she’s falling down and puts it in at the buzzer for the win. Let’s get another look. Off balance, but still able to find the net as she comes up in the clutch.

It’s the War of 204 at Neuqua Valley High School as the Wildcats play host to the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. Both teams looking to find some consistency in the new year.

Warriors get the last shot in a tie game. Curry spins into the lane, puts it up while falling down, and it’s good at the buzzer to win the game for Waubonsie 64-62. Truly an epic rivalry game.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

