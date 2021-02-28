Sydney Lewis Rolls a Rare, Perfect 300 Game

It’s tough to beat this one – it’s not every day we can say one of our prep athletes is truly perfect in competition… but here we are – with Metea Valley bowler Sydney Lewis, who entered the final frame with 9 strikes… only to add three more – including the ice-water-in-the-veins clincher. A perfect 300 for the Mustang – those don’t come around all that often – and that’s why she’s our Naperville Sports Weekly Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Sydney Lewis was the Mustang’s leading scorer on the day with a 673 series, pushing Metea Valley to a big win over Naperville Central, 2892-1990.

There may not be a state series to compete in, but this Mustang, and Metea bowling team just keep rolling. In large part thanks to a historic performance by Lewis.

