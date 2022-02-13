Sydney Lewis Puts On a Clinic Between the Lanes

It’s the girls bowling sectional for the Play of the Week with Metea Valley’s Sydney Lewis enjoying a night to remember. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Sydney Lewis had a 256 in game five, which included seven consecutive strikes and an impressive four-pin spare pickup. Her six-game series of 1237 was good for the second place medal and helped the Mustangs to a third place finish as a team. Metea Valley is heading back to state for the second time in the past three years.

The girls bowling regional is back for the first time in two years. 13 teams competing for the top four spots and a place in next week’s sectional. Naperville North, Naperville Central and the host Metea Valley among the group of hopefuls.

Downers Grove South is the girls bowling regional champ, led by individual champ Heather Kowalski. Willowbrook and Addison Trail also move on to next week’s sectional.

