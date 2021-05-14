St. Yves Twins Run Through Life Together

St. Yves twins have been busy in high school, competing on the track, playing music and earning their Eagle Scout at Metea Valley. We go Off the Field, presented by Molly Maid of Aurora Naperville Area.

Cole: I just have the motivation, like, I don’t really slack off. When I get home I just do my homework and try and stay focused.

Entire college resumes have been centered around being an Eagle Scout. Others built around athletics. Even more around musical prowess. For the St. Yves twins, their resumes display all three.

Nathan: It started when some high schoolers came into our middle school and said get involved the first year you go to high school. So we did and they things we liked we stuck with

And now four years later, Cole and Nathan are set to graduate as Eagle Scout musicians racing at top speed on the Metea Valley trac. And they did it all together.

Nathan: It’s a great experience. He’s just become my best friend really. It’s great to do everything together because you bond over everything. And it’s great to know someone wherever you go.

It’s estimated that between 5 and 8 percent of boy scouts ultimately achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. So what drove the St. Yves brothers

Cole: When I first joined boy scouts I saw a few Eagle Scouts in my troop and they were 17 or 18 years old. And I really looked up to them. I wanted to be a leader and follow in their footsteps

Nathan: Boy Scouts is just an amazing experience so I just figured to go for the highest rank and see where it takes me

For Nathan, his journey will take him to Cincinnati next, while Cole heads to Bradley. Both have expressed interest in continuing their music and athletic careers. The only difference – they’ll be supporting each other from afar after 18 years as each other’s closest ally.

