St. Rita vs. Benet Academy Football 04.16.21

Benet Academy celebrates senior night as they host their first and only home game of the shortened season. The Redwings welcome the 3-1 St. Rita Mustangs as BA looks to capture its second victory of the campaign.

In the first quarter Tommy Ulatowski scrambles out of the pocket and scrambles into the end zone for the first score of the game. 6-0 St. Rita

Later on the first, the Mustangs are on the goal line and Kyle James leaps in for the touchdown to make it a two-score game. 14-0 St. Rita, :40 ticks left in the 1st

The Mustangs keep their foot on the pedal in the second quarter as Kaleb Brown burst through the middle, jukes a defender and takes it all the way to the house. It’s a 21-0 game

After a Benet turnover, St Rita takes over in the red zone and Henry Wilson finds pay dirt with the reverse handoff. 28-0 4:00 2nd

Benet finally gets on the board in the second half thanks to this 35 yard TD run from Nick Bafia to make it a 28-7 game… still plenty of time to work with

St Rita looking to respond but the pass is intercepted by Giancarlo Hall and he puts the Redwings in the red zone… momentum shifting

Moments later, Benet capitalizes on the turnover with a TD run by Carson Forney. Just like that, it’s 28-13 4:30 3rd

But St. Rita put an end to the Redwings’ rally as Tommy Ulatowski finds Isaiah Bragg in the end zone to make it a 34-13 game with 2:30 in the 3rd. They would go on to defeat Benet Academy football 34-19.

