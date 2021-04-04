Spring Football Saturday // Week Three

Spring Football Saturday returns for Week three of high school football action. Naperville North, Neuqua Valley and Benet Academy still on COVID pause through the weekend so we just have two games to get to this weekend. We start with the lone DuPage Valley Conference matchup.

Dekalb vs Waubonsie Valley

Waubonsie Valley fresh off a last second victory over rival Metea Valley taking on a rested Dekalb team. The Barbs 1-0 after defeating Metea in week one while their week two game against Naperville North was canceled.

Dekalb with the ball at the 16 of the Warriors and Tucker Ikens gets the handoff. He follows his blockers off the right side and breaks through into the end zone to put the Barbs on top 7-0.

Minutes before halftime, Waubonsie down 17-0. Nathan Pappas scrambles to his right and looks for help. Tyler Helbing has a sliver of space and Pappas hits him for the touchdown just before the defensive back can knock it free. WV down 17-6 heading to halftime.

3rd quarter now and Trenton Kyler hands off to Toriano Tate who shakes a tackler en route to a ten yard touchdown run. Dekalb goes up 24-7.

In the 4th quarter Jabron Lee takes the handoff up the middle and breaks free from some arm tackles and takes it 34 yards for the touchdown. But it would not be enough as Dekalb gets the 31-12 road victory, improving the record to 2-0 on the season.

Morton vs Naperville Central

Naperville Central was originally scheduled to play Naperville North, but with the Huskies on pause, the Redhawks added Morton as the Week 3 opponent after the Mustangs game against Glenbard West was canceled.

First quarter and Central quarterback Owen Prucha drops back and hits a wide open Reggie Fluerima for the 33-yard touchdown pass. Can’t leave that guy open as the Redhawks jump in front 7-0.

Still in the first and Niko Gordon gets the handoff and springs to his left, breaking tackles and finds the end zone down the sideline. A 24-yard TD as Naperville Central goes up 14-0.

Later in the half, again it’s Prucha to Fluerima. The junior receiver makes it look so easy, breaking multiple tackles and gliding into the end zone. The Redhawks roll 41-0 and start the season a perfect 3-0.

Standings and Schedules

So that wraps up Week three of Spring Football Saturday. Naperville Central on top at 3-0. Dekalb moves into second place after Neuqua Valley has been dormant the last two weeks. Metea Valley did not have a game this week, so the Mustangs stay at 0-2.

As of now, all six DVC teams are expected to return to action next Saturday. Naperville Central travels to Dekalb in a battle for first place. Neuqua Valley shakes off the rust against rival Waubonsie Valley while Naperville North hosts Metea.

In the ESCC/CCL Orange Division, Benet remained on pause, but the other three teams did play this week. Nazareth took down De La Salle, while St. Laurence won its first game of the year over Leo.

The Redwings will hopefully be back on the field next Saturday afternoon at Loyola, one of the top ranked teams in the state. Nazareth hosts Marist, De La Salle hosts Mt. Carmel and Brother Rice visits St. Laurence.

Fingers crossed that the rest of the season goes off without a hitch, there are some great matchups ahead in the final three weeks of the season. We’ll see you seven days from now for Week four! For Spring Football Saturday, I’m Justin Cornwell.

