Spring Football Saturday // Week 4

Fans are fired up as three of our local teams return to the football field this week after COVID pauses, but Mother Nature greets them with a rude welcome. Week 4 of Spring Football Saturday begins with a Friday night clash between Naperville Central and Dekalb.

Naperville Central vs. Dekalb

The game was moved up a day to avoid the Saturday weather conditions as the 3-0 Redhawks look to stay atop the DVC standings. The 2-0 Barbs hope to continue their strong start to the season.

The Redhawks already with a 7-0 lead, looking to add on. Owen Prucha drops back and delivers a strike into the arms of Reggie Fleurima. A 29 yard touchdown pass. The junior with at least one TD catch in every game this season.

Dekalb trying to get back in the game, but the Central defense is relentless. Shane Roth forces the Tyler Ikens fumble and Ryan Wojcik recovers to give the ball back to the Redhawks.

Prucha with the play action bootleg before hitting the big man out of the back field. Elijah Jordan with his second touchdown of the game. Redhawks rolling up 27-0 at halftime.

More of the same in the second half. Prucha dodging tacklers before uncorking a deep ball to Matt Wood who gets behind the defense. Naperville Central stays unbeaten at 4-0 to start the season after a 41-7 blowout win over Dekalb.

Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley

Another game that was moved up, the War of 204 between Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley moved from 2pm to 11:30am to avoid the heavier rain in the afternoon. The Wildcats eager to get back on their home turf after a two week break.

Armani Moreno playing his first game of the season and boys does he look happy to be back on the gridiron. A 25 yard touchdown run around the outside. Three total in the game for the Wildcat running back.

Not much rust for the blue and gold, sophomore QB Mark Mennecke drops back and hits Grant Larkin with a dart as Neuqua takes a 27-0 lead into halftime.

Waubonsie Valley finds its footing offensively in the second half. Charles Hobbs with the one yard touchdown run to get the Warriors on the board.

But too much Neuqua Valley offense, senior fullback Patrick Fulgaro powers his way into the end zone from 15 yards out. The Wildcats take the rivalry matchup by the score of 34-12.

Naperville North vs. Metea Valley

The final matchup of the weekend features a pair of teams in search of their first win of the spring season. The Huskies haven’t played since their Week 1 loss at Neuqua while the Mustangs have not played since Friday of Week 2.

Metea Valley charges down the field in the first quarter as Kalen Riley Richardson takes the handoff into the end zone to open up the scoring. 7-0 Mustangs.

The Huskies offense would respond in bunches in the form of Lontrez Duckworth. The senior back bursts through the hole for his second touchdown of the game. 21-7 Huskies.

Metea battling back through the air, Logan Fredrick lofts a ball in the corner of the end zone to John Flynn. 9 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns on the day for Flynn.

But this one becomes the Lontrez Duckworth show. After coming into the game with no career touchdowns, the Huskie back scores five in the game. This one from 47 yards out. Naperville North picks up win number one on the year over Metea Valley 48-20.

Standings and Schedules

After the Week 4 games Naperville Central stays a perfect 4-0 and moves to 2-0 in DVC games. Neuqua Valley moves into second place a half game up on Dekalb. We could see some more movement in the standings next week as Neuqua travels to Dekalb as each team is still in the hunt for first place. Metea Valley hosts Naperville Central while Naperville North travels to Waubonsie Valley with both teams in search of their second win.

Benet Academy actually did the best of the ESCC/CCL Orange Division teams…by not playing. Nazareth fell for the first time this season to Marist. De La Salle lost to Mt. Carmel, while St. Laurence dropped a 52-45 thriller to Brother Rice.

We hope to see Benet Academy back in action for Week 5. The Redwings are scheduled to host St. Rita for their home opener. Nazareth hosts Notre Dame, De La Salle is at home against Montini and St. Laurence welcomes Providence Catholic.

Only two weeks remain in the spring 2021 season, a month of football in the books already. All six local teams hope to finish on a high note. We’ll see you in Week 5, for Spring Football Saturday, I’m Justin Cornwell.

