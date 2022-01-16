Sophia Trevino Saves the Spare With Finesse

We got girls bowling for the Play of the Week in the War of 204 with Waubonsie Valley’s Sophia Trevino showing some finesse between the lanes. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

With two pins left, her throw nearly lands in the gutter, but she gets a really nice curve to avoid it. It’s so good that she somehow saves the spare. Let’s run that back. Watch the ball walk the tightrope near the gutter and then a spectacular curve to knock down both pins. Sophia Trevino and her teammates simply can’t believe it.

We’re out at Parkside Lanes for a clash in DVC girls bowling. With two weeks until conference competition starts, the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley girls bowling play host to the Neuqua Valley Wildcats.

Neuqua’s Olivia Hernandez was the only bowler to break 500 and had six straight strikes to start her final game of the night. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to pull out the victory as the Warriors come out on top.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.